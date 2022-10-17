There is massive investment waiting for you, through free SHS - Deputy Education Minister tells BECE candidate

Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, has urged BECE candidates to do their best during their 2020 examination.

According to him, several investment plans have been put in place to give them great opportunities after their examination.



This investment, he says, includes the flagship Free SHS/TVET policy, which has been put in place by the Akufo-Addo administration.



In a Twitter post, he said, "best wishes to all 552,276 BECE candidates across the country. The future is bright with you. The massive investment awaiting you through government flagship Free SHS/TVET policy is to give you a future of great opportunities and economic empowerment. Now therefore, put in your best possible efforts and make us proud."



A number of 552,276 candidates will on Monday 17th begin the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).



The candidates include 276,988 males and 275,288 females.



The exams will end on Friday, October 21, 2022, and will be taken across 2,023 designated centres across the country.

In a statement issued and signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo advised candidates to play by the rules governing the conduct of the examinations and abide by them in order to ensure incident-free examinations.



"All Candidates and Stakeholders are assured that Management has worked very closely with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations throughout the country.



"We wish to remind all Candidates, Parents, Invigilators, and Supervisors to appreciate the fact that the basis of success in life is honesty and hard work and therefore urge all Candidates and Stakeholders to eschew all forms of examination malpractices before, during and after the exams and to indicate that all cases of reported examination malpractices will swiftly be investigated and dealt with decisively," he said.





NYA/BOG