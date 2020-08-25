General News

There is no 'Ghana Senior High School' at Damango - NDC to Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that the claim about an ongoing construction of a 2-storey dormitory block for Ghana Senior High School at Damango in the West Gonja Municipality is a fabricated lie, as no such school exists.

The NDC said this in a release signed by its Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi when he listed 26 ‘nonexistent projects’ by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as their achievements.



The NDC National Communication Officer said after painstakingly investigating claims by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the town hall meeting as achievements, it has found some to be non-existent.



The NDC said the Vice- President Dr Bawumia made mention of an “Ongoing Construction of a 2 Storey Dormitory Block For Ghana SHS at West at West Gonja in West Gonja Municipality” and another sentence repeated as “Ongoing Construction of a 2 Storey Dormitory Block For Ghana SHS at West at Damomgo in West Gonja Municipality” and that both schools do not exist in Damongo.

According to the NDC, projects and thousands of “stolen” projects by former President John Dramani Mahama and private developers were listed as achievements by the governing NPP at the town hall.



“It is clear from the deliberate listing of alleged non-existent projects that the Nana Akufo-Addo government has very little to show for all the unprecedented resources (GH¢370 billion) that has accrued to them, such that they have resorted to conjuring nonexistent projects as achievements”; the NDC said.

