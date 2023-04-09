There is no brave man in NDC after Rawlings, the rest are cowards - Owusu Bempah

Deputy Communications Director of the NPP, Ernest Owusu Bempah

A Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has claimed that there is no brave man in the National Democratic Congress party (NDC) after their founder, the late Jerry John Rawlings.

He described members of the oppostion party as cowards.



In his view, the late J.J Rawlings was the only brave man and no one in the party has been able to meet that standard.



“There is no brave man in NDC again after Rawlings, Rawlings was the only brave man, the rest are cowards,” he is quoted to have said by 3news.com.



Owusu Bempah further described Sammy Gyamfi and Sam George as toddlers who are always ready to pick on others.



“Sam George has nothing, he is a coward, they are just babies with sharp teeth who run their mouths like running stomachs but when it comes to real men they just talk, talk is cheap. I am daring the NDC to tell us if anyone is a man,” Mr Bempah said.

He added that the NPP as a party is willing and ready to meet the NDC boot for boot should they opt for violence in the 2024 general elections.



“If they try any violence in the elections we will crash them, we don’t want any violence in the elections, it will be peaceful, free and fair but if they try, we will crash all of them,” he said on Sunday, April 9.



He made the submission after Sammy Gyamfi and some NDC executives fired Bryan Acheampong for his comments that the NPP would not hand over power to the NDC.



