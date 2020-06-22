General News

There is no one like you – Tinga residents hail Akufo-Addo

The people of Tinga in the Savannah Region have expressed their profound gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for moving in to introduce the Community Mining Scheme at Tinga in fulfillment of Government’s 2016 manifesto promise.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, is leading a delegation from the Lands Ministry and Minerals Commission this morning, Monday, June 22, 2020, to launch the Community Mining Scheme in Tinga.



In accordance with tradition, the Minister upon arriving in the town paid a visit to traditional leaders to brief them about his mission in the town.



And welcoming the Minister, Tinga’s traditional leaders showered praises on President Akufo-Addo for being a man of his word.

They thanked Government for responding to to their call to set up the Community Mining Scheme, saying the programme will create jobs for the youth.



Kpan Kpansire Wura, Adama Abutu, speaking on behalf of residents, says they had been waiting for the community mining scheme for a long time.



“Thank you president for delivering your promise, we have being waiting for this for a long time and here we are,” he said.

