There is nothing like accumulated leave – Austin Gammey

Labour expert and Chief Executive Officer of Gamey and Gamey Group, a labour consultancy firm, Austin Gamey, has disclosed that per the laws of the country, there should be nothing like accumulated leave.

In an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun on Happy 98.9 FM, the renowned labour expert said, “by the spirit behind our Labour Law, there should not to be anything like accumulated leave whatsoever.”



The labour expert disclosed that appropriately, every employee is supposed to take his or her leave in the year under review. “You have to take your leave latest by December 31st going into the following year.”



Autin Gamey indicated that if an employee refuses to go on leave in a particular year, that leave period is considered to be void, to have been forfeited and cannot be accumulated.

He believes it is a bit weird for Ghana’s auditor general, Daniel Domelevo to be made to compulsorily take his accumulated leave of 123 days.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday issued a directive asking the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo, to proceed on leave effective Wednesday, July 1 which has sparked some discussions in the media space.



A statement by Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, stated that Mr Domelovo must hand over to his deputy and take his accumulated leave of 123 working days.

