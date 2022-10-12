There is nothing wrong with Freddie Blay representing Aisha Huang’s accomplices – Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has said that there is nothing wrong with the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, being the lawyer for accomplices of alleged illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) kingpin, Aisha Huang.

Saani explained that Aisha Huang and her four alleged accomplices have the right to legal representation and Freddie Blay, even though has strong connections to the government can choose whom he wants to represent.



“He has not done anything wrong, we are a country that is governed by the Rule of Law, everybody has the right to representation,” 3newsroom.com quotes him as having said.



The security analyst, however, indicated that the former NPP chairman being the lawyer for the alleged galamseyers ties into allegations that Aisha Huang has connection in high places.



“However, I think his action lacks principles. I am a businessman, on a daily basis I get a lot of calls, I do GPS tracking for security reasons but there are certain situations where people approach you because they want to track their spouses and I am forced to reject it because mine is meant for security purposes.



“Even though man must feed, you have to put your principles first before anything. His acceptance to defend the individuals only adds to the deep suspicion people have about the involvement of certain powerful people in the whole galamsey quagmire,” he said.



Freddie Blay, who is the immediate past chairman of the NPP, has come under heavy criticisms after it emerged that he is the main lawyer for Huang's four co-accused in a case related to galamsey.

Lucy Ekeleba Blay, a private legal practitioner, in court on Tuesday (October 11), said that she was holding brief for Freddie Blay in the case of the four accomplices in the persons of Gao Jin Cheng, Lu Qi Jun, Haibin Go and Zhang Zhipeng.



IB/DO