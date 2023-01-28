There is pervasive corruption in Ghana – US government

File Photo

The United States of America government has challenged the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration to tackle corruption in Ghana.

In a speech delivered at the United Nation Human Rights record review in Geneva, Switzerland, the US rep said that the government was uncomfortable with the slow-pace of development on anti-corruption reforms in the country.



After raising the issue, the rep also proffered measures in tackling the menace which among other things include the enforcement of existing Ghanaians laws.



“We remain concerned with the pace of anti-corruption and injustice reform effort. In this period constructive engagement we recommend Ghana to protect human rights of all individuals in Ghana including protecting LGBTQ+ persons by opposing all discriminatory legislation prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression of sex characteristics and existing rising policies which are consistent with the fundamental freedom expressed in the Ghanaian constitution.



“Significantly enforce anti-corruption efforts by enforcing existing laws in active, enforcing robust, ethics and disclosure regulations to improve accountable governance and address pervasive corruption in Ghana. Implement justice-centred reforms to ensure fair and more resolutions,” he said.

He was, however, impressed with the growth of Ghana’s democratic principles and contribution to security in the sub-region.



He said: “We commend Ghana for its leadership role security and democracy in the region”.



Godfred Dame, the Minister for Justice and Attorney-General who spoke at the forum gave the assurances that the government will ensure the protection of the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.



“In response to the questions raised by the United States of America and the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland regarding the protection of the human rights of LGBT persons and measures to avoid discrimination against such persons, Ghana is committed to ensuring the protection of all persons from violence."