There is total indiscipline in the lands sector - Former lands director

Many lands like this file photo are under dispute in the country

A former Director at the Public and Vested Land Management Division of the Lands Commission of Ghana, Kofi Owusu Poku, has lamented the total indiscipline that characterizes land acquisition and management in the country.

According to him, the rising incidences of people who perpetuate such crimes, going unpunished, adds up to the situation, especially in the Greater Accra region.



He made this known on the back of rising reports of land disputes and ownerships in the country while speaking on Newfile on JoyNews, monitored by GhanaWeb.



"The situation is really bad. We've seen it all over the country especially the Greater Accra region. We have total indiscipline in the lands sector. People get away with a lot of lawlessness and it has continued for a very long time," he said.

Kofi Owusu Poku explained that it is necessary the new Land Act is coming into place as it will help address many of the issues related to the lands sector.



"These reforms have become very necessary especially this new Land Act that tries to address some of the issues we've mentioned. new Land Act that has been enacted to curb the issue," he explained.



The Saturday, April 10, 2021, program also discussed among other things, the overview of challenges of the lands sector generally and the policy and legislative interventions implemented to address the challenges.