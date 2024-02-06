There'll be better opportunities for you if NPP breaks the 8 - Wontumi assures losing aspirants

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Antwi Boasiako 'Wontumi'

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Wontumi, has challenged defeated parliamentary aspirants of the party to contribute towards the campaign to retain power come 2024.

In a meeting with candidates who contested in the party’s parliamentary candidates on Monday, February 5, 2023, Chairman Wontumi appreciated the candidates while urging them to join the NPP’s campaign to retain power.



He noted that active members of the party will be duly rewarded if the NPP can achieve its aim of retaining power.



“Our party has always recognized those who work hard, so, if you lost in the primaries please go back to your constituency and support the one who won, the Vice President will definitely reward all of us in his government if the NPP breaks the 8 ‘Isha Allah”



“Unity is what can push us to break the 8, today, everybody that’s present is very happy and we are all ready to tell our story and I know that Ghanaians will give us another term to build a better Ghana for us all.



"As for the NDC, they are not the hope so when we move into the election with a united force we’ll win and every candidate will get a well-deserved position and serve under the Bawumia Government,” the chairman is reported by Wontumionline.com to have promised during the meeting held behind closed doors.

The NPP on January 27, 2024, concluded its internal elections ahead of the 2024 general election with the election of parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.



In the end, some 28 sitting MPs lost their bid to retain power while a number had obtained from the race ahead of the election.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected presidential candidate of the party in November 2023.



GA/SARA