There may be a bigger truth to the matter than we know - Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has said that there may be underlying factors and complexities within the Ghana Police Service that are yet to be uncovered from the ongoing hearing.

He said this as a reaction to the ongoing hearing in relation to the alleged leaked tape that sought to remove IGP Dampare from office.



Adib Saani also alleged that there is an emerging faction within the police service known as ‘Dampare Boys’ who are known for their lack of respect for authority.



This, he believes, may point to deeper challenges within the service.



“I have also had calls from a section of the population and some very top people from within and outside of the police service who have spoken about certain boys called ‘Dampare Boys’ and that these are the new crop of police officers who don’t respect anybody.



“You speak with some of the commanders, and they say that they cannot talk which shows that there have been some obvious challenges. Maybe there is a bigger truth to the matter that we know,” he said.



The security analyst added that even as there are challenges within the service, the IGP as a leader may not please everybody.

“As a leader, there is absolutely no way you can please everybody all the time,” he added.



