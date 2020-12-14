There’s a planned attack to taint Akufo-Addo’s second term – Bishop Salifu Amoako

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, leader of Alive Chapel International, has prophesied that there are plans in motion by some people to taint the reputation of the Akufo-Addo-led government in its second term.

According to him, these plans will take the form of physical attacks targeted at specific high profile political leaders, from now till the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is sworn in.



Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako made this known while speaking to journalists at a joint press conference with Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah in Accra, Monday December 14, 2020.



In his address he indicated that the attacks will be perpetrated by some people who will, in the coming days, infiltrate the country’s borders.



“The security agencies must be very vigilant and tough in this period to take charge of our borders. I saw some people coming in the country through the borders and they tried to cause some disturbances in the country. If we don’t pray and the Police do not take their work more seriously some people will start murdering high profile personalities,” he said.

Adding that the attacks will take the form of kidnappings and murders. He called on the security agencies to take swift measures to handle issues along the country’s borders.



He further asked Ghanaians to begin praying in order to avert the impending danger.



“…Some of them will be murdered in their sleep and others will be kidnapped. So, the security agencies must take notice of this because something is going to happen from now to January 7 and they are all attempts to taint the reputation of the Akufo-Addo-led government,” Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako disclosed.



