There’s a political motive behind Dormaahene’s attacks on Otumfuo – Okatakyie Afrifa alleges

Okatakyie Afrifa, broadcaster with Angel FM has alleged that there are political motives behind Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II’s, relentless attacks on the person and authority of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Afrifa holds that the immediate term political benefit is to ensure that the 2024 elections will go in favour of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“You think Dormaahene is engaged in a chieftaincy fight (with Otumfuo), this is how Dr. Agama and co started.



“We are untruthful,” he said before alleging that the political goal was; “let’s detach the people of Dormaa from Ashanti, including the NPP, so that in the 2024 election, the people of Dormaa will vote against the NPP which is perceived to be an Ashanti party.”



Speaking on his radio programme on Thursday, October 25, 2023, Afrifa added that the continuous attacks on Otumfuo will all but breed a generational fight between the two peoples – Asante and Dormaa – which fight or misunderstanding would outlive the Dormaahene.



“Nana Dormaahene, you are dismantling relationships and marriages. You will destroy friendships in the town,” he stated.

He stressed that relationships at different levels, be it work, marriage or business, stood to be adversely affected if the groups decide to allow the growing animosity to fester.



“Nana Dormaahene, what you are engaged in will breed a generational fight. You would have been dead and gone. Your ceaseless attacks on Asantehene is not palatable to me as an Ashanti,” Afrifa stressed.



In a recent interview with Ghanaweb, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II, said among other things that there was "no King in Ghana" as the 1992 constitution does not make any reference and room for that.



He is also on record in the past to have warned chiefs under the Dormaa jurisdiction from going to pay allegiance to any paramountcy aside the one that gave them their throne.



The Otumfuo recently reacted to the said claims pointing the Dormaahene to the fact that it took an Asantehene to elevate Dormaa into a paramountcy.





SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



