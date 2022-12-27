There's hope for humanity in Christ - Bishop Acquah

Bishop Raymond Acquah (in black) interacting with some particpants

Perez Chapel International, Zoeland Mataheko branch, under the leadership of Bishop Raymond Acquah, on Monday, December 26, 2022, hosted the aged and needy in the Mataheko community at its premises.

For him, the yuletide is to show love to not only members of the Church but the needy. Bishop Raymond Acquah noted that although the vulnerable are not overlooked throughout the year, Christmas is a time when families and friends come together to show love, make merry and even exchange gifts.



He emphasised that his outfit sought to ensure the vulnerable are not left out of the experience.



Hence, as part of the event, the Church together with some doctors and nurses from some selected hospitals in the city provided medical care for hundreds of people.



Medical care included dental, general medical care, and provision of prescribed medications. Covid vaccines were also administered to those who were not vaccinated or had not taken the full dosage of the vaccines.



Those diagnosed with medical complications were referred to hospitals for further treatment.

For food items, Bishop Acquah mentioned that "we also provided food items like rice, oil, eggs, tomato paste, canned fish etc to hundreds of people. Also, clothes were provided for adults and children in many quantities."



He took the opportunity to share the gospel with participants, encouraging them to stand firm in Christ.







"As we celebrate the Birth of Christ I want you to remember that there’s hope for humanity in Christ. Jesus came at the time the world was in despair and in need of a Saviour. Once again our nation is in great despair but do not lose hope. Christ in you is the hope of glory," he said.





Bishop Raymond Acquah and members of the Zoeland church also took the opportunity to invite the community to its 31st Dec night service which will begin at 8 pm will be hosted at the church premises.







