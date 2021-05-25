There’s massive cover-up within National Security – Adam Bonaa alleges

Security consultant, Adam Bonaa

Security consultant Adam Bonaa has chastised the National Security Ministry over the outcome of the recent investigations conducted into the alleged assault of Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah.

He said there seems to be a “massive” cover-up within the National Security and Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman, whose secondment as Director of Operations was withdrawn and posted back to the Ministry of Defence, became the sacrificial lamb.



He was speaking to Roland Walker on TV3‘s 'News 360' on Monday, May 24 as regards reports that Lt Col Agyeman has been appointed head of the 64 Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



“I think that there is a massive cover-up within the National Security,” he stressed.



“Unfortunately it looks like Lt Col Agyeman has been caught in that web and I am saying that because you ask yourself where is DSP [Samuel] Azugu? his name was mentioned in the latest brouhaha at the National Security. They were close to 15 officers who were involved. Why is it that amongst all of them it’s just Lt Col. Agyeman whose name was mentioned specifically in the investigation or report or the release signed by Hon Kan Dapaah?”



The Chief Executive Officer of Security Warehouse bemoaned the current state of security in Ghana, describing it as one of confusion.

“When you find your security in a state of confusion as we find ourselves now, then you will know that once the head is rotten, definitely when the fish head is rotten it does not take too long, the remainder of the fish will get rotten. National Security, in terms of our security architecture, they are supposed to coordinate and ensure that they collate or collect intelligence and probably work with that intelligence by giving it to the stakeholders i.e police, immigration, fire prisons and what have you.”



He stressed that the National Security is “hosting an illegality called the Operational Wing of the National Security which is illegal.”



Mr Bonaa believes there is “something we need to know which they are not telling us”.



In the investigations conducted into the manhandling of Mr Kudah, three police officers were also referred to the Ghana Police Service for “investigations and disciplinary action”.



