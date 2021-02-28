There’s no biological basis for LGBTQ traits – Geneticist

LGBTQ members have behavioural issues, according to a geneticist

A geneticist and lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Lord Joojo Gowans has rubbished assertions that some members of the LGBTQ community are born with inherent traits of the group.

Singling out intersex personalities whom he described as genetical disorders, he intimated that the remaining members of the group comprising of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer are as a result of certain behavioural issues such persons may be facing.



“I’ve heard a number of people saying genetically, they are LGBT…. But I must say that as far as science is concerned, for the intersex there is a genetic basis... technically we say they are disorders... so genetically and biologically speaking the intersex people have the mutate as far as science is concerned when something goes wrong during the formation of the child leading to that condition.



“Apart from that to the best of my knowledge and as far as genetics is concerned, there is no gauging or genetic difference that they are predisposed to, to been gay or transgender or anything.



As far as that is concerned, the intersex has a genuine case but all the others have no genetic basis to say that they need any courtesy. It is purely a behavioural issue that I think ought to be addressed,” he explained.



Mr. Gowans who also doubles as a member of the Ghana Cleft Foundation made the revelation on Metro TV’s Inside pages on Saturday.



The conversation regarding members of the LGBTQ+ community which been raging for a couple of weeks reared its head on the national scene after an office was opened by the group with the support of diplomats from the Australian Embassy and the European Union.

Although the office has since been closed after national security operatives stormed the premises, the action generated a lot of backlash from members of the public.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his position on the matter after several stakeholders urged him to bring finality to the issue.



Speaking at the investiture of the second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Asante Mampong Saturday, February 27, 2021, Akufo-Addo maintained that same-sex marriage will not be legalised during his tenure as President.



“It will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana; it will never happen in my time as president,” he declared amidst applause.



