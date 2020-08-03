General News

There's no difference between NDC & NPP - 'Disappointed' Maame Dokono laments

Having joined the two major political parties in the country; the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), at different times in her life, Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, known in showbiz as Maame Dokono has concluded that there is no difference between them.

Maame Dokono is therefore not sure of taking part in the upcoming December 7 elections saying "we are tired of the same things; NDC and NPP are the same; what have I gained after all these years..."



Listen to her in the video below as she spoke on Peace FM's Entertainment Review programme, Saturday:

