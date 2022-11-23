There's no finance minister since 1992 without interest in our financial sector - Fati defends Ofori-Atta, Databank

Deputy Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar has sought to deflate arguments of conflict of interest against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the role of his financial institution, Databank, in government business.

The Minority in Parliament has brought a case of conflict of interest and abuse of office against the Finance Minister in their vote of censure against him.



Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta's bank is alleged to be a broker for the Government of Ghana which is said to constitute a conflict of interest.



The Minister is currently facing strong opposition as majority members in the Legislative House and a section of Ghanaians are calling for his head.



Reacting to the matter during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Fatimatu Abubakar opined that the allegation of conflict of interest is neither here nor there.

According to her, there is no person in Ghana's history appointed to be Finance Minister who has no interest nor connection with the financial market.



Buttressing her point, she stated that just as one cannot become a lawyer without in-depth knowledge of law, to be a Finance Minister demands a person with a particular interest in the market.



"I can state that, from 1992, there is no single Finance Minister who has no exposure, interest, friends, alliance or interest of any sort within our banking sector or financial sector or market . . . Before one will be appointed to be a Finance Minister to direct and help us in terms of our economy policy which is a technical area, you should have been a player, stakeholder or know the dynamics within the financial sector," she told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.



