There's no food shortage despite coronavirus, thank you – Akufo-Addo to farmers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated farmers and fisherfolk in the country, as Ghana marks Farmers’ Day today, Friday, 6 November 2020.

He stated that despite the hardships brought by COVID-19, there was no shortage of food in the country, thanks to farmers and fisherfolk.



The President further said although winning an award is commendable, it is also a challenge.



He, therefore, urged all farmers and fisherfolk, especially those who will win awards this year, to build on their successes and move on to greater heights in the years ahead.



Farmers’ Day is celebrated on the first Friday of every December except in an election year like 2020 when it is moved to the first Friday of November.

This year’s Farmers’ Day is being celebrated on the theme: ‘Ensuring agri-business development under Covid-19 – Opportunities and Challenges".



The National Farmers' Day is a platform to celebrate the invaluable contribution of farmers and fisherfolk to the development of the country.



