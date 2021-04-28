There’s no freeze on security recruitment – Finance Ministry

Recruitment into the security agencies has not been halted

The Finance Ministry has denied reports suggesting that the government has directed security agencies in the country to halt their ongoing recruitment exercises.

A statement which purported to have come from the Ministry claimed all security agencies had been directed to halt their recruitment with the exception of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).



However, a statement from the Finance Ministry Tuesday urged Ghanaians to disregard the said letter since it was intended to create mischief.