There’s no freeze on security recruitment – Finance Ministry

Wed, 28 Apr 2021 Source: Starr FM

The Finance Ministry has denied reports suggesting that the government has directed security agencies in the country to halt their ongoing recruitment exercises.

A statement which purported to have come from the Ministry claimed all security agencies had been directed to halt their recruitment with the exception of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

However, a statement from the Finance Ministry Tuesday urged Ghanaians to disregard the said letter since it was intended to create mischief.

