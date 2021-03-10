There’s no landing bay at Agordeke – Afram Plains citizen tells Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

A concerned citizen from Afram Plains, Joshua Tetteh has refuted claims by President Akufo-Addo that a Landing Bay has been constructed at Agordeke, a suburb of Donkorkrom in Afram Plains North.

The President in his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday said: “the construction of ferry landing sites along the Volta Lake at Dambai and Dambai Overbank is sixty-eight (68%) complete, whilst that of Yeji, Makango and Agodeke is forty-six percent (46%) complete. In total, seven (7) rescue and high-speed patrol boats have been procured by the Ghana Maritime Authority and deployed into service to improve safety and security of our maritime domain and inland waterways”.



Responding to this on Agoo FM, Joshua Tetteh expressed worry over the manner in which the President could be misinformed adding whoever misled the President should be questioned.



This follows a post on his Facebook wall just after the president’s 2021 First SONA.



Read below:



“Hello, hold on. Did the President just said the construction of landing bay at Agordeke is 46% complete?

Come on, let’s put politics aside. Anybody, coming from Afram Plains who has travelled through the Agordeke-Kpando-Torkor stretch of the Volta Lake recently will know that the President lied.



Whoever it was that fed the President with that information should be arrested for causing financial lost to the country. Like how? Who does that?



Which landing bay has been 46% completed? Who is the contractor on site? When was the last time s/he visited site to work?



This is a gross disrespect to the good people of Afram Plains. We deserve better than this.”



Commenting on this, Assemblyman for Dadease – Kyease Electoral Area, Felix Bless Edze said there’s the need to investigate the matter since the issue concerning the landing bay is a huge concern to residents in the area.

The absence of the Landing Bay according to him is causing so many challenges whenever the ferry arrives.







