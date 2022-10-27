There’s no school in Ghana like PRESEC – Proud Eugene Arhin posts after win

Eugene Arhin is Director of Communications at the Presidency

It’s obviously a proud moment for students, staff, old boys and associates of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) following their seventh win in the National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ).

Wednesday evening ended on a ‘blue’ note, with the boys beating their opponents by 9 and 18 points to earn a solid 50 points at the end of the fifth round of the competition.



Many have since taken to social media to sing praises in honour of the winners, with some acknowledging their hard work among others.



Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin did not miss a chance to brag about his school and its feat.



In a post on Facebook, he touted his school as the best, compared to all others in Ghana.

Read the post below:







