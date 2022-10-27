9
Menu
News

There’s no school in Ghana like PRESEC – Proud Eugene Arhin posts after win

Eugene Arhin 12121 Eugene Arhin is Director of Communications at the Presidency

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s obviously a proud moment for students, staff, old boys and associates of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) following their seventh win in the National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ).

Wednesday evening ended on a ‘blue’ note, with the boys beating their opponents by 9 and 18 points to earn a solid 50 points at the end of the fifth round of the competition.

Many have since taken to social media to sing praises in honour of the winners, with some acknowledging their hard work among others.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin did not miss a chance to brag about his school and its feat.

In a post on Facebook, he touted his school as the best, compared to all others in Ghana.

Read the post below:



WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
Related Articles: