‘There’s no silver bullet to solve water pollution, galamsey - Dr. Afriyie

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Minister-designate for Environment

Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister-designate, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie has opined that there is no silver bullet to solve the issue of water pollution resulting from activities such as galamsey.

He was responding to a question from Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament of Bawku Central on what he will do to deal with the problem of water pollution from environmental activities such as galamsey.



He said we have to educate the people, while we also assess the technology being used and the training given to those involved.



In his response, the medical practitioner and physician said we have to enforce the law as far as management of waste is concerned, with special regard to the management of liquid waste in mining areas.

He told the Vetting Committee of Parliament that if the law permits people to be wayward, he will come to the House so that the necessary gaps are plugged.



He added if obsolete equipment is being used then obviously, that technology will have to be changed.