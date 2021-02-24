There’s no way anybody can use Bagbin to do the bidding of NDC - ET Mensah

Former MP, Enoch Teye Mensah

Veteran politician and former MP Enoch Teye Mensah popularly called ET Mensah has said that there is no way anybody can use the Speaker Alban Bagbin to fuel their political ambitions.

After winning the Speaker of Parliament position by garnering 138 of the votes, many had thought Alban Bagbin would serve the interests of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the detriment of the incumbent NPP.



However, ET Mensah who worked so many years with the Bagbin as co MPs has debunked such notions that Bagbin would be cajoled by the NDC.



“I don’t think that thing makes sense for me; he will never,” ET Mensah told Umaru Sanda of CitiTV in a report monitored by Ghanaweb, after he was asked if Bagbin will allow himself to be persuaded by former President John Dramani Mahama to undermine the work of President Akufo-Addo.



He added that he knew Bagbin “is an independent thinker,” and the NDC voted for him because “they know his pedigree and what he can do.”

According to ET Mensah who was elected a few weeks ago as Member of the Council of State, representing the Greater Accra Region, the NDC only voted for Alban Bagbin due to his pedigree and should therefore not expect him to do their bidding.



Reminiscing on the days of the so-called ‘Three wise men’ - ET Mensah, Alban Bagbin and Cletus Avoka - who served the Mills Administration, ET Mensah, who is also a former mayor of Accra remarked: “I know Cletus Avoka and Bagbin very well. Whenever we were going to take a decision we will debate as if there are opposing parties over there, until we arrive at the right decision and conclusion (sic). There’s no way anybody can use Bagbin.”



The ‘Three wise men’ became redundant after the death of sitting President Atta Mills since their status as a kitchen cabinet was no longer a priority for the new Mahama administration.



However, “the three wise men” have somewhat returned to political limelight with Cletus Avoka, also reelected to Parliament.