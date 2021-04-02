There’s nothing you can throw at me which I, Haruna can’t survive – Minority Leader to ‘internal’ enemies

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu says he has survived being undermined in the discharge of his leadership duties and will continue to survive same this time around as he is still fully in charge of the Minority caucus, MyNewsGh.com reports.

His comments follow the resignation of the Member of Parliament (MP) from North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament and the breaking of ranks by Hon. Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central who disagrees with the approval of Mr. Ken Ofori- Atta as Minister of Finance by the Minority caucus.



He made the statement at a press conference in Parliament on Wednesday, March 31 stating that it is palpable false for anybody to think that the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta by the NDC caucus as Finance Minister was in exchange for a position for his party’s Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



“The discussion on members of the Parliamentary Service Board ensued long before Ken Ofori-Atta was nominated as Minister for Finance so it is not true that Hon. Asiedu Nketiah has anything to do with the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta.



This is the usual viciousness, malicious and despicable lies to tie the two together. Asiedu Nketiah is as qualified as any Ghanaian.

I have survived undermining, I will survive this one too.”



“The Parliament organ [minority] led by me currently will do what is needful to work in tandem with the party to hold the Nana Akufo-Addo government accountable and to lead the party into victory in 2024.



Whatever storm it is, we will weather it. I’m fully in charge, I’m Minority Leader this morning [and] I’ve just engaged with the party leadership and council of elders, no further comment on someone resigning or not.” He stated.



It is however unclear as to who Hon. Haruna Iddrisu means is undermining him and when he previously was undermined.