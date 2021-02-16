There should be respect and tolerance for each other - EU defends LGBT Group

A photo of homosexuals

The European Union in Ghana has waded into the debate surrounding the opening of the new community space of the Lesbian, gay bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Rights Ghana.

The Union has been accused of supporting and sponsoring the activities of LBGT rights in Ghana despite opposition from some Christian and other religious organizations in the country.



The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has recently waged a crusade for the shut down of a new office space for the LGBT movement in Ghana.



The Executive Secretary of the Coalition has admonished the police to shut down their activities.



“The presidency, the ministry of foreign Affairs, and the IGP have every right to investigate that office to close it down immediately and arrest and prosecute those people involved in it,” he said.



“It never talks about the standard physiology which is normally used for LGBT rights, that is a sexual orientation, we don’t have it in our constitution.”

He added: “We will put the appropriate petitions before Parliament for the immediate passage of a comprehensive legislation and then we will prohibit their motion.”



But reacting, the LGBT Rights Ghana office expressed its displeasure in what it terms as an attempt by the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, to wage a crusade against their new community space.



According to them, they have an irrevocable right to exist as a recognized entity and movement entitled to all the rights and protections guaranteed under Article 21 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.



“We have the right as Ghanaians to live in peace, join groups, be protected from harm, and have our privacy respected. We are well aware of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values aims, and we strongly condemn their plan to sow discord and incite violence against an oppressed minority group like ours. We strongly advise that they direct their resources towards fighting real social issues such as poverty, the covid-19 pandemic, and the prevention of crimes such as the prevalent rape culture and abuse of women in Ghana.”



Adding its voice to the matter, the European Union in Ghana said there should be equality, tolerance and respect for each other.

In a short post on their official Facebook page, the Union said the respect and tolerance for each other forms part of their core values and that they will continue to support organizations promoting the rights of the LGBT community.



“A couple of weeks ago the EU in Ghana participated in the opening of the new community space of the @LGBTRightsGhana."



"Equality, tolerance and respect for each other are core values of the EU. The EU supports civil society organisations promoting #LGBTIQ rights.”



