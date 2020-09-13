General News

'There was blood everywhere' - Nephew of Prof. Benneh recounts

Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was a senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana

A nephew of the late law professor, Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, says the family found blood all over his uncle's room at the time of his death.

According to him, he first got the news through text messages from his friends commiserating with him. As shocked as he was, he quickly moved to his uncle’s residence to confirm whether or not what he was hearing was true.



“He was tied up and apparently there was blood everywhere so we don’t know whether he was stabbed. I think he had a hard time with whoever did that […]. Eventually he was tied up both the hands behind and his legs,” Prof Benneh’s nephew told GH One News.



He added that the body is currently at the Police Hospital morgue.



The senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana, Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was allegedly murdered by an unknown assailant at his Adjirigano residence in Accra.



A colleague of his at the Law Faculty, Poku Adusei in a Facebook post on Saturday, wrote that the respected Law Professor was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.

“It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago, but it was just discovered this morning,” he said of the unfortunate incident.



One Isaac Botchway, said to be the late Professor’s houseboy explained that the last time he spoke to him was on Thursday at about 8.00 pm.



Botchway further narrated that he lived in Accra Central and Prof. Benneh normally called him whenever he needed him to run errands for him.



“I called him the next day, but he did not respond. The gardener came to work this morning and when he did not find any sign of him, he knocked at his door but there was no response,” Isaac Botchway narrated.



“The gardener then went to inform his [Prof Benneh’s] sister who does not live far away from the house. They went for a carpenter to force the door open,” he continued.

“When the door was forced open, he was found dead,” Botchway said.



He confirmed that Prof. Benneh's hands and legs were all tied, and his body was found in a pool of blood between the bedroom and the living room.



There were signs of a struggle in the room prior to his death.



Biography of late Prof. Benneh



Emmanuel Yaw Benneh is a senior lecturer with the Faculty of Law at University of Ghana, Legon.

He earned both his M.Litt and LL.M (International Law Option) from University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.



He holds a postgraduate Certificate in International and Comparative Law from University of Leiden.



He earned his LL.B with Second Class Upper from University of Ghana. Prof. Benneh has enormous consulting experience and has published extensively.





