There was no collision between Security Patrol Boat and fishing boat – GPHA

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA)

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has clarified an alleged incident involving one of its Security Patrol Boats and a fishing boat on July 27, 2023.

Earlier reports had suggested that the encounter resulted in the unfortunate death of some fishermen at sea.



But the GPHA in a statement issued clarified that there was no collision between the Security Patrol Boat and any fishing boat as alleged.



According to the Authority, the incident rather involved the Port Control Station receiving a distress call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 0030HRS from MV. SEASPAN DUBAI.



“The security patrol team which comprises the Ghana Navy, Marine Police and GPHA Security timeously responded, cautioned, and asked the said fishing boats to leave. That is at 0118HRS MT. MARINA ‘M’ which was also at the anchorage, also called the Port Control Station for assistance to ward off a suspicious-looking fishing boat with about nine occupants,” the Authority explained.

“The team again responded by cautioning and directing the boat and its occupants to row out. On their way back, the Patrol Team chanced upon another set of fishermen who had cast their nets and were fishing within the terminal 3 basin, close to a container vessel. The nets were seized, and the men were cautioned and led out of the basin,” it added.



The GPHA further emphasized that the unfortunate death of some two fishermen at sea were not caused by any actions involving the Authority’s patrol team.



It also clarified that all patrol activities conducted on July 27, 2023 were halted at 0455HRS with no incident of collision recorded.



MA/OGB