There was no particular strategy behind Fomena MP's nomination as deputy speaker – KT Hammond

MP for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako was voted unanimously by the house as 2nd deputy speaker, it had nothing to do with any particular strategy, a veteran legislator has said.

Speaking after the dissolution of the 7th and inauguration of the 8th Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa indicated that the nomination of Mr Amoako Asiamah as Second Deputy Speaker was solely based on consensus.



He posited that it was simply standard practise since the MP for Fomena was at a different side of the divide although he declared his allegiance to the New Patriotic Party.



When asked about what he made of the nomination of Amoako Asiamah by Mubarak Muntaka as Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond stated that he was not surprised since the decision was an agreed one.



He maintained that he was at the center of it and hence was not taken aback.



“…It was unanimous. Actually, the second deputy speaker was nominated by the majority chief whip. So, there was no strategy. It was a consensus. It was agreed we’ll choose this…



“Indeed, you should also be mindful of something. The constitution states that two deputies could not come from the same part of the house. So, he being independent… technically is not NPP, even though blood, soul, training, and upbringing is all NPP,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako has reiterated that his decision and alliance in the august house of legislature still remains with the NPP caucus.







He told GhanaWeb in an interview that his nomination came as a surprise to him since it was unexpected.



The independent MP also debunked assertions that there had been prior engagements with the leadership of the NDC caucus to vote against Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye in order to be compensated heftily.



