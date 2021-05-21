'There was no suicide note when my family viewed body in school' – Leticia Pinaman's father

Willaims Kyere is the father of the 14-year-old final year student who allegedly committed suicide

The father of the 14-year-old final year student of Miracle Junior High School who allegedly committed suicide at Barkoniaba in Sunyani, Willaims Kyere, has revealed that the alleged suicide note believed to have been written by the deceased, was missing when the family viewed the body of the deceased.

14-year-old Leticia Pinaman allegedly committed suicide at the school’s dining hall.



Atinka News’ Ronney Gogo who filed the report on Tuesday 18th May 2021 said Leticia Kyere Pinaman was found hanging at the school’s dining hall by her colleagues on Monday, May 17, around 9:30 pm.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at a morgue in the Sunyani Regional Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Speaking to Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, the Father of the deceased, Willaims Kyere noted that the letter miraculously appeared at the Police station after the senior housemistress brought it together with two exercise books belonging to the deceased.



According to Willaims Kyere, the house mistress claims she took the note from the crime scene before the family came to view the body.



“The authorities of Miracle Junior High School have killed my daughter for rituals. A mark on my daughter's hand shows that her killers took blood from her before killing her. The suicide note they claim was written by Leticia was only made available by the senior housemistress plus two of her textbooks. This even shows that something is no right,” Leticia's father told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.