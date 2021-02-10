There was nothing positive about Kan-Dapaah’s term as National Security Minister – Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Private Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa, has described as disappointing the tenure of Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah as the Minister of National Security in the four years of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term.

Mr Kan-Dapaah will today February 10, 2021, be facing Parliament's Appointment Committee for vetting following his renomination by the president.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Bonaa said the last four years under the renominated National Security Minister was disappointingly characterised by unprecedented security issues that seemed to occur on a daily interval.



“His first four years in office actually was characterised with unprecedented insecurity challenges. You remember the J.B Danquah Adu murder we don’t know where the case is going up till today, Ahmed Suale’s murder is pending, the infamous Ayawso West Wuogon, judges were thrown out of courts.



"Under him, the Vigilantism and Other Offences Act had to be passed. Under him, galamsey became very lucrative for party faithful and even some governments appointees got involved, and as we speak nobody has been prosecuted. The list goes on and on, several police officers have been killed and robbery cases have gone up under him,” he said.



The security analyst also made mention of other issues of security interest including the secessionist activities that were recorded in the Volta Region as the many failures of the Kan-Dapaah led National Security Ministry.

Asked if there were upsides to the nominee’s tenure, Mr Bonaa said he could unfortunately not recall any significant achievement chalked under Mr. Kan-Dapaah except the rescue of the Canadian citizens who were kidnapped in Kumasi.



He adds that the failure of the state security apparatus to equally replicate same in the case of the four Takoradi girls who were kidnapped and subsequently confirmed killed by the Ghana Police Service was more damaging to the achievements of Mr Kan Dapaah.



Mr Bonaa thus indicated his disappointment in the president’s renomination of the Minister but underscored that the president may have his reasons for the decision.



“Preferably I would’ve wished that he is not put at the same National Security Ministry, knowing what I know. But the President has the sole prerogative to appoint and disappoint his ministers. But I have enumerated several incidences except the rescue of the Canadian girls that the National Security was partly involved, but I would say the CID at the time did most of the work. Apart from that nothing positive came out of the chaos the previous National Security administration created,” he stated.