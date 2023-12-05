There will be a runoff between Alan and another candidate in 2024 – Hopeson Adorye

Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen

Hopeson Adorye, a member of the campaign team of independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen has made projections about the performance of his principal in the 2024 presidential election.

Hopeson Adorye who is a former parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency was speaking to Okay FM ahead of a health walk by Alan Kyerematen’s Afrafranto Movement on Saturday, December 2, 2023.



“I maintain that after the 2024 general election, there is going to be a runoff in the presidential race. That runoff will be between Alan Kyerematen and another,” he predicted.



The walk dubbed 'Afrafranto Walk' formed part of Mr Kyerematen’s campaign to canvass support for his political movement following his breakaway from the ruling NPP.



“Come and be a part of the exhilarating Afrafranto Walk in Kumasi on December 2nd, 2023.



"This event provides a distinctive platform for Ghanaians of various backgrounds to come together in unity, drawing inspiration from our collective strength. Let's join forces to bring about the change and progress that our beloved country, Ghana, so dearly deserves,” an announcement shared via his social media handles read.



In August this year, Mr Kyerematen came third in a special delegates election to select five candidates for the flagbearership contest of the NPP.

Ahead of a final election held on November 4, Mr Kyerematen who had resigned from the ruling government as minister for trade and industry, confirmed his exit from the NPP.



In a statement announcing his exit, Mr Kyerematen grounded his decision on what he described as maltreatment against himself and his supporters by the leadership of the party.



He further accused leadership of the NPP and the government of skewing the flagbearer contest in favour of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mr Kyerematen’s independent ticket makes the Ashanti Region a key area to watch in the 2024 presidential election.



The region which is his home region also serves as stronghold for the NPP which he has over the years sought to lead on multiple occasions.





GA/SARA



