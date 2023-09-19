There will be another voter’s registration in 2024 – Jean Mensa

File photo

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Jean Mensa, has disclosed that her outfit will be holding another voter's registration exercise in 2024.

She indicated that this registration exercise would be on a continuous basis for an extended period and would be held at the EC’s district offices.



The EC boss, who made this disclosure at a press conference in Accra on Monday, September 18, 2023, added that there would also be another limited voter's registration exercise in addition to the continuous voter's registration in 2024 at selected electoral areas.



“In the lead up to the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, we will roll out a continuous registration of voters for several months at District Offices. Additionally, we will undertake a limited mop-up registration exercise in selected electoral areas,” she said.



Jean Mensa made this disclosure while reacting to criticisms against her for holding the ongoing limited voter registration exercise at the district offices of EC when she, in 2016, fought against the same move by the then EC when she was the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA).



She explained that the circumstances in 2016 were different from that of today because in 2016 the registration was done during an election year but this one is not.

She added that voter registration in 2024 would be different from the ongoing limited voter's registration and the registration that was held in 2016.



“And so, you see that the registration exercise planned for 2024 is different from what was conducted in 2016.”



