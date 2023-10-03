There will be instant justice in 2024 - Agbodza warns against any election violence

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza addressing participants of #OccupyBoG

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has shared how the National Democratic Congress will jealously guard the process of the general elections in 2024 to avoid any form of rigging.

Agbodza, who was addressing a section of Ghanaians participating in the #OccupyBoG protest, said that he is ready to serve instant justice to anybody who will try to touch or violate any member of the National Democratic Congress.



Kwame Agbodza further referenced Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign slogan, ‘It is possible,’ as the sure exit for the NPP from power.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Adaklu Constituency also explained that some eight persons who were killed during the 2020 general elections have not received justice and hence, the NDC will not sit aloof for that to happen again.



“The only thing that is possible is that corruption will stop in 2025. Nepotism will stop in 2025. If it is their minds that is what they did in 2020; when they killed over 8 of our compatriots during the election. When even in our coups in Africa a chicken was not killed. …if we are doing an election, call yourself police, military or a vigilante of the NPP, if you touch anybody at our polling station, there will be an immediate reaction.



“If you come to my house and slap my mother, I will not report you to the police; I will deal with you immediately. So, let it be known to them that in 2024, there will be instant justice. Because we’ve waited for seven years and not a single person who was killed has got justice,” Agbodza said.

A significant gathering of protesters converged at the Obra Spot in Accra on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, to participate in the #OccupyBoG demonstration.



This protest was jointly organised by the minority group in Parliament, pressure group Arise Ghana, and various other advocacy groups.



Their primary demand is the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies.



The demonstrators have leveled several allegations against Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor, accusing him of mismanaging the central bank and leading it into financial turmoil.



Additionally, they claim that he has presided over irresponsible spending, including the construction of the new $250 million Bank of Ghana headquarters.

BAJ/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here



