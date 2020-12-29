There will be more fire in 2021 – Anas sends warning to corrupt individuals

The masked investigative journalist has vowed to turn up the heat on corrupt persons in 2021

Ghanaian international award-winning journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has issued a warning to persons engaged in perpetrating human rights abuses and corrupt practices of what is to be expected in the coming year.

At the end of every year, people depending on their line of work, commit to resolutions that are used to guide their actions in the coming year and for Anas, his resolution will be turning up the heat on people who fleece and pilfer Ghana’s national coffers as well as those who commit crimes of human right abuses.



Sharing a picture of himself on his Facebook page, the anonymous Anas Aremeyaw Anas with his back turned towards the camera captioned the image with the message “Dear all, as we ready ourselves for 2021, let us not forget that we have only one Ghana! For the thieves who pilfer our national kitty with impunity and abuse human rights, there will be more fire on you in 2021. Happy New year.”



Anas Aremeyaw Anas is a Ghanaian investigative journalist who through his works has exposed various individuals and organisations engaged in activities of crime, corruption and human rights abuse.

He has earned global recognition with his work and has received multiple awards worldwide.



