There will be no Ghana to rule if current hardship is not resolved - Gen. Nunoo-Mensah to Mahama

Brigadier-General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier-General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has urged ex-President John Dramani Mahama to help the current government find solutions to the hardship in the country.

According to him, it is in the interest of Mahama to help President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because if the hardship in Ghana is not alleviated soon, there will be no county for him Mahama to lead.



He intimated that it is the wish of Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress that the Akufo-Addo administration fails for them to become the next government which is not the best.



He added that the toppling of governments in recent times due to economic hardship should serve as an example to the former president.



"Our leaders don't always act in our interest. The problem we have now is that President Mahama is waiting for Akufo-Addo to fail so that he becomes the next leader. He has to be careful because Ghana may not be there for them to rule if care is not taken.



"If you don't know death, look at sleep. Look at Libya, look at Sri Lanka, look at Lebanon. My warning is not from a stupid thought; I am speaking based on logic.

"We are sitting in this country, and people are hungry. I have never seen hunger like this; I have never seen it… where we are heading is dangerous. People are hungry in this country, and we have to be really careful," he said in Twi.



But former President John Dramani Mahama has, on a number of occasions, preferred solutions to the current challenges in the country and has also advised Akufo-Addo to hold a national dialogue and bring together some of the country's best brains to solve the current economic crisis.



In a Facebook post, Mahama said, "a national dialogue on the economy, bringing some of our best brains together will serve us well, even as we prepare for debt restructuring and negotiation of an IMF programme."



