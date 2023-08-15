There will be no coup - Expert shoots down coup fears in Ghana

International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al Wahab

An International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al Wahab has declared there will be no coup d’état in Ghana amid growing fears over military takeovers in West Africa.

This assertion comes as Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger grapple with the unsettling aftermath of democratic governments being unseated by military juntas.



Some experts have said all the conditions that triggered the coup in the affected countries are prevalent in many West African countries including Ghana.



But speaking on the Diplomatic Affairs Show with Harriet Nartey on Pan-African TV, Farouk Al Wahab said Ghana will not fall victim. He said, “When we embraced the fourth republic, we have never seen any coup d’état and Ghana cannot experience any coup d’état. We have agreed and understood politics”.



Whilst touting Ghana’s democratic credentials he said, “Ghana is the only country in West Africa without one political activist in jail. Clap for the country. Regardless of our economic flaws, regardless of our shortcomings, we are still making good progress”.



Regarding the recent coups in West African countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger, Al Wahab expressed doubt about ECOWAS’ ability to carry out a successful military intervention in Niger. He suggests that the support for the coup from the people of Niger and the alliance among the former French colonies could pose challenges to any military intervention by the regional bloc.

He stated, “Where are they passing to go to Niger. They have closed the airspace, so you can’t fly, anybody is an intruder in the air”. He said the four former French colonies, which are now being ruled by soldiers have become allies and will jointly thwart any effort by the regional bloc to use force.



Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea some weeks ago declared any military intervention in Niger will be interpreted to mean a declaration of war against their countries. Farouk Al Wahab is recommending that ECOWAS shifts its approach from reactive firefighting to a more proactive stance.



He suggests that the focus should be on preventing the conditions that lead to coups rather than merely responding to them after they occur. He also calls for equal treatment for all member countries in terms of justice, without any selective bias. He said “They should be focused on how to prevent them. Prevention is better than cure”.



