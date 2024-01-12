There won't be Supreme Court challenge after I win the 2024 election - John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has declared his unwavering confidence in winning the upcoming December elections, asserting that there will be no need to contest the results in the Supreme Court.

Mahama emphasized the significance of vigilance and collective effort within the party to secure victory.



Addressing party supporters during his “Building the Ghana We Want Tour” in Dzodze, Volta Region, Mahama outlined his vision for a free and fair election process, urging the party to remain vigilant and work collaboratively for success.



“I’m not going to the Supreme Court because I know I’m not going to lose; maybe that person will be going to the Supreme Court. The election is going to be decided at the polling station and the coalition centre, and that’s where the NDC is going to be," Citinewroom quoted Mahama.



He also expressed optimism about the upcoming election.

“We won’t go to the Supreme Court again because we know we won’t get justice. We are going to police this election, and it is going to be the best-policed election in the history of Ghana, and we are going to follow the results every step of the way until the final result is declared.”



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB