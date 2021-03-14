There won't be a 'comeback' of Agyapa deal if AG doesn't approve it - Oppong Nkrumah discloses

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says President Akufo-Addo won’t bring back the Agyapa deal to Parliament if the Attorney General doesn't give the go-ahead.

President Nana Akufo-Addo while delivering his State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2021 in Parliament on Tuesday said the controversial deal which "failed" in the 7th Parliament will be brought back to the 8th Parliament for further engagement.



The Ofoase Ayirebi MP speaking in a discussion on Joynews’ Newsfile programme, Saturday said the Attorney General, Godfred Dame "has had the opportunity to do a review of what the special prosecutor wrote about it (Agyapa deal) and then the substantive work and he's in the process of formally communicating the legal advice on it.”



According to him, if he (AG) comes out to say “let’s not go ahead with the transaction”, Akufo-Addo will go back "to Parliament and say the future of the Agyapa transaction is that it will not go ahead.”

Meanwhile, the minority has stated that it will reject the deal anytime it is brought back to the House.



