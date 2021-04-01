There won’t be loadshedding in Ghana – GRIDCo

GRIDCo) says it has no intentions of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says it has no intentions of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme.

According to the Company, what is being experienced in some parts of Accra are part of a couple of projects to enhance power supply reliability in the Greater Accra Region.



It explained in a statement on Wednesday, March 31 that the ongoing projects appear to have heightened perceptions of impending nationwide power cuts.



“GRIDCo wishes to assure the general public that it has no intention of embarking on a nationwide loadshedding programme,” it stressed in the statement.



It listed the projects as the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA)-funded Pokuase Substation and Kasoa Bulk Spply Point installations and the French Development Agency (AFD)-funded Tema-Accra Transmission Line reinforcement project.



The projects are said to be completed in the months of June and July.

GRIDCo noted that at some point during the process, the contractors will need to interconnect to the current transmission system.



For this to happen, there will be intermittent power outages at different periods to “safely connect the new installations”.



“Consequently, these outages are not nationwide and will affect only parts of Accra and Winneba.”



GRIDCo said it is working with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), MiDA and other stakeholders to ensure minimum impact on customers in the areas to be affected.



“GRIDCo is assuring all Ghanaians that there is a concerted effort by all stakeholders, led by the Energy Ministry, to ensure consistent, accessible and reliable power supply at all times.”