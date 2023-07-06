Theresa Awuni donates medical equipment to Achimota Hospital, others to enhance healthcare services

Theresa Awuni Member of Parliament for the Okaikwei North Constituency presenting medical items

Source: Raymond Owusu, Contributor

Theresa Awuni Member of Parliament for the Okaikwei North Constituency, reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to the wellbeing and healthcare of her constituents through a generous donation to the Achimota Hospital, and two other clinics.

The donation, made on July 6, comprised essential medical equipment the at will significantly enhance the hospital's capacity to provide quality care to patients.



The generous donation includes fifty-two hospital beds, including regular and surgical beds and bedside tables for patient comfort. Additionally, Hon. Theresa Awuni provided personal protective gear/equipment (PPE) in the form of durable medical clothing, face shields, surgical masks, and other essential items.



Theresa Awuni's dedication to improving healthcare services within the Okaikwei North Constituency has been consistent and admirable.



Her personal contribution to the Achimota Hospital, NK Salem demonstrates her profound understanding of the paramount importance of the health and wellbeing of the people she represents.



In recognition of her proactive and compassionate leadership, Theresa Awuni has earned a well-deserved reputation for championing various healthcare initiatives. Her recent donation of medical equipment to the Achimota Hospital is yet another testament to her commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities and services within the constituency.



These contributions will undoubtedly contribute to improving the quality of care and patient experience at the Achimota Hospital.

Speaking about her dedication to healthcare initiatives, Theresa Awuni emphasized, "The health and wellbeing of my constituents are of utmost importance to me. This donation is a small step towards improving healthcare services within Okaikwei North. I am committed to addressing the healthcare challenges faced by my constituents and ensuring they receive the best possible care."



The Achimota Hospital's management expressed gratitude for Hon. Theresa Awuni's generous gesture, recognizing its profound impact on their ability to deliver quality healthcare services. Dr. Kwame Mensah, the hospital's Medical Director, stated, "We are extremely grateful to Hon. Theresa Awuni for her invaluable support. This donation will go a long way in enhancing our capacity to provide top-notch care to our patients. Her commitment to the wellbeing of the people in Okaikwei North is truly commendable."



Theresa Awuni's continuous efforts to champion the health and wellbeing of her constituents exemplify her strong leadership and genuine concern for their welfare. Her unwavering dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure and services sets an inspiring example for other leaders.



This recent donation to the Achimota Hospital serves as a testament to the visionary leadership the country would benefit from under the stewardship of the NDC. Hon. Theresa Awuni's proactive approach and compassionate nature position her as a potential catalyst for positive change in the healthcare sector.



In conclusion, Hon. Theresa Awuni's donation of medical equipment to the Achimota Hospital signifies her resolute commitment to enhancing healthcare services in the Okaikwei North Constituency.