Theresa Ayoade, Lucy Quist and others enlisted among 2023 100 Most Reputable Africans

The list by RPI features individuals from diverse sectors

Source: Prince Akpah, Contributor

Reputation Poll International (RPI), a leading global reputation firm, has released the 2023 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans. The list features individuals from diverse sectors including; Governance/Leadership, Entertainment, Human rights/Advocacy, Education, and Business. The selection criteria are Integrity, Visibility, and Impact.

Very prominent personalities featured on the list include Kenya’s Amina Chawahir Mohamed, South Africa’s Bonang Mohale, Chancellor at the University of the Free State and Professor at Johannesburg Business School; and Cameroon’s Njoya Tiku, Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa. Other Ghanaians on the list include Dr Ken Kwaku, Bishop Dag Heward Mills, Afua Kyei & Edward Kobina Enninful.



On Governance and Policy: Kenya’s President H.E. Wiliam K. Ruto, H.E. Lazarus Chakwera President of Malawi and Ivory Coast Senator Chantal Moussokoura Fanny etc.



On Business: Egypt's Naguib Onsi Sawiris chairman of Weather Investments's parent company, Ghana’s Sir Samuel Esson Jonah chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, and executive chairman of Jonah Capital, South Africa's Carol Bouwer, Nigeria's Dr Dauda Lawal Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory.



Human Rights Advocacy: Martha K. Koome, Chief Justice of Kenya, and Nigeria's Aisha Yesufu are featured.



On Leadership: Ethiopia’s President Sahle Work-Zedwe, Nigeria’s Dr Paul Enenche MD, and Ghana’s Afua Kyei (the Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England, where she leads the Finance Directorate) are featured.



In addition to the individuals recognized on Reputation Poll International's "100 Most Reputable Africans" list for their various achievements, there are also those who are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy. During the announcement of the list, Ms Beldina Auma, the Co-Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee, as well as the Chair Emeritus of the World Bank Group-IMF African Society, President of SCIP-International, said the organisation is dedicated to recognizing people, groups, and businesses who continually improve lives in Africa and around the world.







Below is the list of the 100 Most Reputable people in Africa:



1. Abdulrazak Gurnah FRSL || British Author and Professor



2. Afua Kyei || Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England



3. Agnes Matilda Kalibab || President of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)



4. Aisha Yesufu || Human Rights Advocate



5. Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E) || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy,



African Union Commission



6. Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril || Deputy Executive Director, UNEP 7. Arunma Oteh || Economist and Financial Manager



8. Basita Michael (Esq) || President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association



9. Bibata Ganemtore Nabaloum || Head of Association for Promotion of Women and Children (APEE)



10. Bibi Ameenah Firdaus Gurib || Fellow of the African Academy Of Sciences



11. Birama Sidibé || Former Vice President Of the Islamic Bank of Development



12. Akinremi Bolaji (Amb.) || Director, Legal and Consular, Ministry of Foreign Affairs



13. Carol Bouwer || CEO, Carol Bouwer Productions 14. Carolyn Steyn || Founder, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day

15. Chantal Moussokoura Fanny (Sen.) || Senator for Folon District



16. Clare Akamanzi || CEO, Rwanda Development Board (RDB)



17. Conrad Mbewe (Pastor) || Author and Pastor at Kabwata Baptist Church



18. Cosmas Maduka || Founder and Chairman of the Coscharis Group



19. Coumba D. Sow || Representative at UN Food and Agriculture Organization



20. Dag Heward-Mills (Bishop) || Founder and Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International



21. Danai Jekesai Gurira ||Actress



22. Dauda Lawal (Dr.) || Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory



23. David Olaniyi Oyedepo (Bishop) || Founder and General Overseer at Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCW)



24. Denis Mukwege || Founder and Head of the Panzi Hospital



25. Edi Mūe Gathegi || Actor



26. Edward Kobina Enninful OBE || Editor in Chief, British Vogue



27. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || Former President of Liberia



28. Enoch Adeboye (Pastor) || General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)



29. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah || Founding Director, The West Africa Centre for crop Improvement (WACCI)



30. Fatoumatta Njai || Representative of ECOWAS



31. Fitsum Assefa Adela || Leader, FDRE Minister of Planning and Development 32. Goodluck Ebele Azikwe Jonathan (H.E GCFR, GCON) || Former President of Nigeria



33. Helena Ndume (Dr.) || Head of Opthalmology, Windheok Central Hospital



34. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa



35. Jennifer Douglas (Dr.) || Managing Partner, Miyetti Law Firm



36. Jonathan Fonati Koffa || Deputy Speaker Liberia

37. Joaquim Alberto Chissano || Former President of Mozambique



38. Joseph-Achille Mbembe || Author, Philosopher, and Lecturer



39. Joyce Msuya || Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN



40. Judy Dlamini || Chancellor at the University of Witwatersrand



41. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (Alhaji, Dr.) || Former Director-General of UNIDO



42. Kanya King, CBE || CEO, Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards



43. Ken Kwaku || Honorary Consular of Ghana to Tanzania



44. Kofi Tutu Agyare || Managing Partner at Nubuke Investments



45. Lazarus Chakwera (H.E) || President of Malawi



46. Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi || 36th Kgosi (king) of the royal Bafokeng Nation



47. Leymah Gbowee || Peace Activist



48. Leïla Slimani || Author and Journalist



49. Lia Tadesse || Minister of Health in Ethiopia



50. Lindiwe Mazibuko || Executive Director of Apolitical Academy



51. Lucy Quist || MD, Morgan Stanley



52. Lydia Heather Mudhari || Honorary Consul for Zimbabwe in Scotland



53. Marieme Jamme || Philanthropist and Businesswoman



54. Maritza Peña Rosabal || Former Minister of Education in Cape Verde



55. Martha Karau (Hon.) || Leader of the NARC Kenya political party



56. Martha K. Koome (Hon. Chief Justice EGH) ||Chief Justice of Kenya



57. Martin Kimani || Kenyan Diplomat

58. Mike Jocktan || Founder of Ministries Christ Revealed to Nations and Renovons Port-Gentil



59. Mogoeng Thomas Reetsang Mogoeng || Former Chief Justice of South Africa



60. Mohamed Moustapha Malick Fall || Regional Director at UNICEF for Eastern and Southern Africa



61. Mohamed Mustafa ElBaradei || Egyptian Lawyer and Diplomat



62. Mohammed "Mo" Ibrahim || Founder and Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation



63. Monica Geingos || First Lady of Namibia



64. Monique Ilboudo || Author and Human Rights Advocate



65. Mthuli Ncube || Former Finance Minister of Zimbabwe



66. Naguib Onsi Sawiris || CEO of Orascom Telecom Holding



67. Nelson Makamo || Visual Artist



68. N'Gunu Tiny || Founder and CEO, The Emerald Group



69. Nicholas F. Oppenheimer || Businessman



70. Nj Ajuk || Author, Founder, and CEO of Centurion Law Group



71. Njoya Tiku || Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa



72. Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita || CEO of Dutch Mining Group



73. Ogiame Atuwatse III || 21st Olu of Warri



74. Olaniyi Olatunji Nelson || International Development Professional



75. Patrick Ngugi Njoroge || Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya



76. Paul Enenche (Dr., Pastor) || Founder and General Overseer, The Dunamis International Gospel Centre



77. Phuthi Mahanyelle || CEO of Naspers



78. Ronald Ozzy Lamola || Minister of Justice and Correctional Services in South Africa

79. Rosalia Martins-Hausiku || CEO Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund of Namibia 80. Sadia Haji Samatar || Lead of the Parliament in Somalia



81. Sahle-Work Zewde || President of Ethiopia



82. Samuel Esson Jonah || Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast in Ghana



83. Sheila Dinotshe Tlou || Nurse and Nursing Educator



84. Soha Ali || Senior Country Representative of J.P Morgan Chase Bank for the Egypt Office



85. Tembeka Nicholas Ngcukaitobi || Author, Lawyer, and Political Activist 86. Thebe Ikalafeng || Founder and CEO of Brand Leadership Group



87. Theresa Ayoade || Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups



88. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande || The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations



89. Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara || Chairperson of the National Revenue Authority (NRA)



90. Victoire Sidémého Dzidudu Dogbé Tomegah || Prime Minister of Togo



91. Victor Ochen || Founder and Executive Director of African Youth Initiative Network (AYINET)



92. Wally Adeyemo || Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury



93. Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg || Executive Director at Rise, a project by Schmidt



94. WF Kumuyi (Pastor) || General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM)



95. Wided Bouchamaoui || Leader of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade, and Handicrafts



96. Wilfried Mbappé || Football Coach and Agent



97. William K. Ruto || President of Kenya



98. Winnie Byanyima || Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of UNAIDS



99. Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo || Minister of Foreign Affairs in Ethiopia



100. Zeinab Badawi || British Journalist and Television Presenter