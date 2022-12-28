These are your favourite most read stories of 2022

GhanaWeb read these stories the most

2022 was some year! There were a lot of happenings from fights, floods to deaths, to accidents, to economic crisis, and price hikes, but there were a lot of very good things also that characterized the year.

We had the World Cup Qualification, the discovery of an iron ore, hosting of international shows like the Global Citizen Festival, some new projects including the Tamale Interchange being commissioned well and a few others.



In all this, GhanaWeb was there to provide accurate coverage and report the events as and how they happened.



Some of these stories topped the list as the favourites of our readers and audience and have been compiled in this piece:



Blow for NPP as Rev. Owusu Bempah releases latest prophecy on 2024 elections:



As it will be, the year started with prophecies beginning from December 31 and one of these came from founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries. Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah who predicted that the key to winning the 2024 elections has left the NPP.



He however said that it wasn’t indicative of the fact that the key which was taken by an angel had been given to the NDC.



“The key to winning the elections has left the NPP. I have seen it so if they will listen and pray on it, they should act fast. We should find out what Saul did before he was stripped. God can reveal to a prophet who will win the elections,” he said while speaking in an interview on Okay FM.



UG Medical School rejected my nephew because he is not Ga – Kennedy Agyapong alleges



In February this year, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong charged the education minister to pay particular attention to the admission process of medical school students in the country.



He said nepotism and tribalism have prevented some deserving students from gaining admission and realizing their dreams of becoming medical doctors.



Kennedy Agyapong made an allegation of how the University of Ghana Medical School turned down a nephew of his because he was not a Ga and had no history of medical doctors in his family.

Vladmir Putin sends message to Ghana:



Amidst the emergence of the Russia/Ukraine war early this year, it emerged that President of the Russian Federation, Vladmir Putin sent a message to Ghana albeit on the occasion of her 65th Independence Day Anniversary.



Vladmir, in a letter shared by the Russian Embassy in Ghana on Twitter, described the relations between both countries as traditionally friendly while indicating possible dialogue in the future to promote peace and security.



In April, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the host of ‘Ade Akye Abia’ Morning Show on Accra-based Okay FM, warned Afia Pokuaa, his colleague and the host of ‘Egyaso Gyaso’ that she will not be allowed to host her show virtually.



According to him, some of the staff of Okay FM have been absent for a while but were hosting an e-programme on the station, a thing he was not ready to entertain.



Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses



In this GhanaWeb feature, focus was redirected slightly from the rich and powerful in Ghana, to their children, and more specifically, to the ones who have been publicly recognized to be likely heirs of their parents’ businesses.

Among individuals tipped as prospective heirs to take over their parents’ businesses were;



Kennedy Osei, Son of Kwame Despite, owner of Despite Group; Dr. Kwabena Duffour Jnr, son of Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former BoG governor and CEO of UniBank; Kojo Jones, son of Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah; Kwadwo Sarfo Jnr, son of Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo; and Ken Takyi Agyapong, son of Kennedy Osei Agyapong.



You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told



A group identified as Concerned Citizens of Akyem State condemned the ethnocentric statements of Presidential Advisor, Nana Yaw Osafo-Maafo which was captured on a secret recording.



In the said report which was published in June this year, the said tape which went viral captured the presidential advisor during a meeting with delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Eastern Region, questioning the contribution of the Ashanti people while touting the Akyem tribe as having led the fight for independence.



Why a goat led the procession when Charles was officially proclaimed King in Wales:



During the ceremony to proclaim Prince Charles as King of Wales, following the demise of his mother; Queen Elizabeth II, the Third Battalion of the Royal Welsh marched through the streets of Cardiff in a procession that was led by a goat, on Sunday, September 11, 2022.



Known as Sheinkin IV, the official goat of the Third Battalion, it raised many questions about what the significance of this animal in the ranks of the Battalion stood for.



According to multiple reports from international websites, the Sheinkin IV is the latest in a long line of regimental mascots for the Royal Welsh, who have been adopting goats into their ranks since 1775.

Who does Gabby Otchere-Darko think he is? – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu fumes



The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, rebutted following some allegations levelled against him by a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



According to the Member of Parliament for Suame, Mr Otchere-Darko wrongly accused him of being the mastermind behind some NPP MPs demanding the sacking of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



"From nowhere, we hear Gabby Otchere-Darko on his Asaase Radio accusing me of instigating what was happening, for what? What do I stand to gain from that?" he retorted.



The 10 children of John Agyekum Kufuor’s mother and who they are:



GhanaWeb in this piece put the spotlight on Former President, John Agyekum Kufour and his siblings.



Aside his brother, Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor; the other popular member, who served as Minister of Defence under his presidency in the early 2000s, very little is known about the other 8 siblings of John Kufour.



GhanaWeb chanced on the following details in a book authored by Kwame Addo-Kufuor, titled "Gold Coast Boy (A Memoir) which speaks about the Kufour siblings.



In all, there were 10 children born to their mother, Nana Ama Ampomah Dapaah. Their father was Nana Kojo Agyekum III, the Oyokohene of Kumasi.

NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team:



The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong sacked a member of his team Hopeson Adorye over misguided comments that according to him, threatened the peace and unity of the party.



The NPP chief scribe sent a message to Adorye to distance himself from his office and all activities around him after the latter used the pro-Alan walk in Kumasi to denigrate Northerners of the party.



Sources say the NPP General Secretary is livid by the actions of Hopeson Adorye, saying it undermines the effort to head into the 2024 elections with a united front.



Adorye launched scathing ridicule of Northerners in the governing NPP on Saturday (13 August 2022).



