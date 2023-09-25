They can't even remember the ‘big English’ they spoke – Ken slams Akufo-Addo, others for statements at UN

Kennedy Agyapong (right) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other presidents of the African continent over the addresses they gave recently at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

Speaking to members of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), over the weekend, the MP accused African leaders of being only interested in rhetoric and not actions.



Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, said that African leaders who spoke at the UN General Assembly used “big English grammar" which they could not even remember on their way back home.



“If you look at the African leaders who spoke at the United Nations (UN) recently, they were all speaking 'big English'.



“Immediately they board their planes back to Africa, they forget all the big grammar they used. Our country is the same,” he said in Twi.



The NPP presidential hopeful also slammed African leaders for asking for Russia’s assistance with the supply of grains at the recent 2023 Russia-Africa Summit.

“I was so ashamed of these African leaders who went to the Russian Summit and asked for grains. With these arable lands we have in Africa, how can a president go to the Russian Summit where Russia is at war with Ukraine and you would go and ask for food?” he asked.



He said that if he were God, he would line up all the African presidents who went to beg Russia for food and lash them.



He added that if he becomes president, he will use the Afram Plains and the northern regions of Ghana to feed the entire African continent.



BAI/SEA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



