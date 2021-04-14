They can’t lead you out of darkness – Kwaku Azar bemoans Ghana’s sorry state

Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare

Public intellectual Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, known affectionately as Kwaku Azar has lamented the current state of Ghana which is witnessing teething challenges in education, health, security road infrastructure, national debt management, access to utilities and the economy as a whole, noting that these problems persist because we have reduced our politics to who should hold which position instead how we can resolve our issues as a country.

For Kwaku Azar even though Ghanaians engage in politics throughout the year, our issues remain unresolved because of our fixation on who occupies which position.



“Our politics has been reduced to who should hold what positions with total disregard, even disdain, for issues, ideas, and ideology.



In consequence, even though we do politics 365 days a year (366 days in a leap year), the issues facing us a nation remain unaddressed and our problems keep compounding.



Our education system is a wreck. Our social security system guarantees insecurity. Our healthcare system does not heal. Our roads are death traps. Our economy does not produce jobs. Our national debt is soaring. Our homes have no access to Water, Electricity or even Toilet (WET), etc.,” he lamented.



Prof Azar stressed that even though our politics goes on unabated has not been able to ensure that all our citizens vote, adding that if “they” don’t care about all people being represented politically represented, they cannot care about their utilities( Water, Electricity, Toilet).

In fact, the daily political noise cannot even guarantee that all our citizens vote in our elections. If they don’t care about your representation, they won’t care about your WET!!

We must begin to see the light! If they cannot keep your lights on they cannot be the way out of the darkness.



#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament. Judge their politics by the fight they put up for the disenfranchised.



Da Yie!