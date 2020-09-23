‘They can use the law to force us to the workplace but they can’t force us to work’ – GRNMA to NLC

Nurses started their nationwide strike on Monday, September 21

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has stated categorically that the National Labour Commission (NLC) can do everything within their mandate to cajole them back to work, but they cannot force them to work.

According to David Tenkorang-Twum, the Association’s General Secretary, the manner of intimidation by the NLC is unacceptable since the GRNMA is backed by law to carry out an industrial action when they feel displeased.



“What they don’t know is that they can [use the law] to force us to the workplace but they can’t force us to work. And we [the GRNMA] shall execute all other options that are open to the Union,” Tenkorang-Twum told Joy FM in an interview.



The National Labour Commission through an Accra High Court secured an interlocutory injunction for the second time, to order the GRNMA to halt their strike action which was started on Monday, September 21, over better conditions of service for its members.



On Friday, the NLC secured an order which was to compel the GRNMA to call off their strike. The nurses stated that they did not receive a copy of the said court order, and effected a nationwide withdrawal of their services.

The NLC through an ex-parte motion from the court on Tuesday, September 22, was able to serve the leadership of the GRNMA an order to stop their strike action with immediate effect.



Tenkorang-Twum, when asked whether or not the GRNMA will abide by the court order, indicated that the leadership of the GRNMA did not declare a strike but rather, the various Councils under their association, whilst the GRNMA must be consulted before a decision is taken.



