'They gave my father’s property to my step mum and left me crippled' - Woman cries

27-year-old Vera Eshun is pleading with the general public to support her

Source: CrimeCheck Ghana

27-year-old Vera Eshun, an orphan and also a former level 300 student of the Mampong Midwifery Training College has narrated how she became physically challenged.

Speaking to Crime Check Ghana, Vera explained that, she deferred her course to seek medical attention to an ailment, avascular necrosis.



According to the orphan, the circumstances that have led to her current situation was the demise of her supportive father who unfortunately died six months after he supported her to undergo surgery to correct her deformed right hip-joint when it was affected by the illness.



Vera said her left hip joint was later affected and degenerated into making her unable to walk without clutches .



“I started feeling unbearable pains when I was in Level 200 and it worsened when I entered Level 300 so I deferred my course to come home to see to my health.

"My father paid over Twenty-Five Thousand Ghana cedis to enable me undergo the surgery in 2019 but since he died life has been difficult for me. The deformity worsened because I couldn’t get medical attention to correct it. Now, I have become physically challenged,” She cried.



The promising student midwife said her education is threatened as she has been home for over three years without any hope of going back to school.



This she said is because her family have turned against her and her siblings and seized her father’s property for her step-mother.



“None of my uncles has even bothered about my welfare after they gave my father’s property to my step-mother though I have asked them to help me. I live with one of my brothers who is the only person I rely on for support. I never lacked anything when my dad was alive,” She told crimecheckghana.