They predicted NDC Will win and we lost woefully - Former NDC chairman 'rubbishes' EIU report

Former Central Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has rubbished the recent Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report that has predicted that the National Democratic Congress is likely to win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana in the 2024 polls.

According to him the same EIU predicted the NDC would win the 2004 elections but lost woefully.



"EIU, we started hearing of them in 2002 when they predicted NDC will come to power, we lost woefully, President Kufuor won again . . . they take some of this things out of some noise making and some feelings of the people . . . " he told Nana Yaw Kesseh during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme.



Bawumia Factor



He said he is of the belief that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the best candidate to lead the ruling NPP and the country from 2025.

"I have my own personal views that the next best candidate, the next best President for this country is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, if Ghana really wants to move forward," he said, adding that, "how can you put an old wine in a new wine skin".



He said in terms of difficulties we need a thinking brain that can manage and make sure that we are out of the woods and that is Bawumia.



