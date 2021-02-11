They steal our money and tell us there’s no money - EFL reacts to alleged properties of Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin

Hardi Yakubu, the Commander-In-Chief of the Economic Fighters League (EFL) has opined that the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin's alleged movable and unmovable properties detailed in the suit filed against him (Arhin) by his wife are shocking.

He said before the officer came into office, he could not take care of himself, his family. Adding that his wife had to do many jobs to feed the family.



However, he has managed to accumulate several properties in just four years.



In a Facebook post, he wrote: “This is the reality of our Republic. They steal all the money and then turn around and say there is no money to build schools, hospitals etc. That only a small number of Ghanaians pay taxes (which is a lie). Then go and borrow and put all of us in debt. Even the borrowed money, they steal some.”



Wife of Eugene Arhin is demanding an amount of Ghc2 million and 50% of all properties acquired in the course of the marriage.



She accused the husband of abuse both emotionally, psychologically, physically, and mentally.



The wife is also accusing him of adultery.

The case has generated mixed reactions with some demanding a probe into how the officer managed to acquire the properties detailed in the shot by the wife.



Meanwhile, Mr. Arhin has denied ownership of the said properties.



“I have seen a divorce petition filed by my wife, which has been deliberately leaked all over social media obviously to achieve a certain effect. I have still not been served with these court processes, and, upon receipt, my lawyers will respond accordingly. Every marriage has challenges, and such challenges should not be addressed in the court of public opinion. I will not, for the sake of my children, and for the dignity of my wife, engage in any public banter. In as much as many of the claims leveled against me are baseless and untrue, especially with respect to properties and physical abuse, I will hold my peace and deal with them in the Court of Law.”



Reacting, Hardi Yakubu said “Some people desire no high rise buildings, they want no luxurious cars, they want no mansions. All they want is daily bread, they simply want to live. Yet they are told to work harder, keep quiet and trust the process. But the process is helping others amass ominous wealth within short periods of time while they continue to wallow in poverty."



"This is why we cannot stop fighting. No matter the odds against us. Until this daylight thievery is exorcised from our Republic. Until everybody’s necessities are catered for, rather than the luxuries of a few.”



