6
Menu
News

‘They ticked the wrong boxes’: Ex-AfDB boss diagnoses Ghana’s economic malaise in Rwanda

Donald Kaberuka333.png?resize=900%2C600&ssl=1 Donald Kaberuka

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Donald Kaberuka, a former president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) diagnosed Ghana’s economic malaise at an event held by the Rwandan ruling party late last week.

Kaberuka, whiles sharing views about how African governments take actions that eventually wreck their economies decried economic mismanagement stressing that economic independence is a product of economic discipline.

Steering clear of mentioning the name of the specific country, he outlined how a West African country had returned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was being forced to implement measures from the multilateral vendor.

He stressed that the said government was struggling because of failure to save for a rainy day. “A country in West Africa, please no names, which was back to the IMF to begin general economic reforms is back to the IMF today, please no names.

“Why? A combination of domestic indiscipline, macroeconomic indiscipline and these external shocks. As a result, they have lost what I call political, fiscal and policy space. The decisions they are now implementing are not their decisions.

“Why? Because during that days when things were very good, they did the wrong things, they ticked the wrong boxes. Massive borrowing for example, massive spending, huge deficit without building the resilience for the day things will be very difficult,” he stressed.

Kaberuka emphasized that aside from Ghaan, 14 countries in that zone were suffering similar plights, “economic independence begins by economic discipline,” he added.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



SARA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: