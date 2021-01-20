They want me dead - Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, founder, Atta Mills Institute

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Attah Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, says some persons want him dead.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who has turned 50 in a tweet on January 18, 2021, claimed some persons are bitter about his progress and continuous stay on earth.



Their desire to see him depart to eternity, he claimed, has informed their decision to plot his downfall but his redeemer lives.



Although he refrained from mentioning names, Mr. Anyidoho indicated that he is unfazed by threats from the enemy.



He said “They want me dead & my God continues to keep me alive so they are bitter that I have entered my Jubilee year & Jubilation where they can’t penetrate my household anymore. They think their bloody 'borborliborbor' King can enjoy life but Koku Anyidoho must not enjoy life. Naniama!”.

In a separate post, Mr. Anyidoho who appears to have detached himself from his party further noted that he reserved the right to determine who attended his birthday party. Without mincing words, he labeled those who have haboured hatred for him 'insane', stressing that he does not give a hoot about their intentions.



“So, do the insane urchins think their insane hatred for me, means sane minds hate me too? The more they hate me, the more people love me. I decided who to invite for my private 50th and if I did not invite them, they can go to hell and rot in the devil’s fire”.





